Jharkhand Bomb Blast: Three Dead, One Critically Injured in Hazaribagh Explosion

A major explosion occurred in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh district on Wednesday, creating panic across the area. The incident took place in the Habibinagar locality while workers were engaged in clearing bushes, shrubs, and overgrown vegetation. During the cleaning operation, a bomb that had been buried underground detonated suddenly. The powerful blast killed three people on the spot and left one person critically injured. The sudden explosion triggered fear and chaos among local residents, who rushed to the site after hearing the loud sound. Police and emergency services were alerted immediately following the incident.

Hazaribagh, Jharkhand: A blast in Habibi Nagar, under Bara Bazar police jurisdiction, killed three people. Reports say the explosion occurred while clearing bushes. pic.twitter.com/7v6Hom9NG7 — IANS (@ians_india) January 14, 2026

According to preliminary information, the deceased have been identified as Mohammad Saddam, Parveen, and one other individual whose identity is yet to be officially confirmed. The injured person was rushed to Hazaribagh Sadar Hospital for emergency treatment. Doctors attending to the victim stated that the person’s condition remains critical and that intensive medical care is being provided. Hospital authorities have kept the patient under close observation. The tragic incident has deeply shocked the families of the victims as well as residents of the surrounding areas, who are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Local residents reported that routine cleaning work involving the removal of bushes and garbage was underway in the Habibinagar area. During this process, tools such as spades or similar equipment reportedly struck a bomb concealed beneath the soil, triggering a massive explosion. Soon after receiving information about the blast, officers from the concerned police station reached the spot. The area was immediately cordoned off to prevent further danger. Injured individuals were safely evacuated, while the bodies of the deceased were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examinations.

The police administration stated that a detailed investigation has been launched to determine how the bomb ended up at the site and for what purpose it was planted. Authorities are also examining whether the explosive device was old or had been placed there recently. A forensic team has been summoned to the scene to collect crucial evidence and analyze the materials found at the blast location. Investigators are carefully examining every angle to establish responsibility and uncover the sequence of events leading to the explosion.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the area. Notably, in 2016, five people lost their lives in the same locality when a bomb exploded while it was being manufactured during Ram Navami-related riots. Following the latest blast, serious questions have been raised about security arrangements in the region. After the incident, a heavy police deployment has been enforced in Habibinagar and nearby areas. Police have appealed to citizens to remain calm and assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.