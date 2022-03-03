Jharkhand Budget 2022: Know the major announcements in Budget 2022-23 of Jharkhand

In the budget session of Jharkhand, the government promised to bring credit card schemes to the poor students. Also, the honorarium of TET pass-trained teachers will be increased by 50 percent. Sub-divisions will be made at Seraikela and Khunti. The government will provide cashless treatment facilities to the people. Para teachers will be known as assistant professors. The honorarium of para teachers has been increased by 40 percent.

Not only this but the new houses will be constructed under the Ambedkar scheme. The government will distribute clothes in the Anganwadi center. Emphasis will be given to telemedicine services in rural areas. 1000 panchayats have been declared as zero drop out.



The government has also decided to allot 2,015 crores to the Panchayati Raj Department. At the same time, a provision of 4091 crores has been made for the agriculture sector. A provision of Rs 1,894 crore has been made for the Water Resources Department.



