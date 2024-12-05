Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion: JMM, Congress Legislators Sworn In As Ministers – Check Full List Here

The Hemant Soren-led government in Jharkhand expanded its cabinet on Thursday as several ministers took oath at a ceremony officiated by Governor Santosh Gangwar. The Governor administered the oath to Maheshpur JMM MLA Stephen Marandi as Protem Speaker of the Jharkhand Vidhan Sabha. Marandi, a senior JMM leader, was appointed to the position following Soren's swearing-in as Chief Minister on November 28.

Following Marandi's oath, several other legislators were sworn in as ministers, including Ramdas Soren, Dipak Birua, Hafizul Hasan (all JMM), and Congress’s Dipika Pandey Singh, who retained their previous cabinet positions.

Full List of Cabinet Ministers in Jharkhand Government:

Radha Krishna Kishore - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (Congress) Deepak Birua - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (JMM) Chamra Linda - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (JMM) Sanjay Prasad Yadav - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (RJD) Ramdas Soren - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (JMM) Irfan Ansari - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (Congress) Hafizul Hasan - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (JMM) Dipika Pandey Singh - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (Congress) Yogendra Prasad - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (JMM) Sudivya Kumar - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (JMM) Shilpi Neha Tirkey - Portfolio yet to be disclosed (Congress)

The JMM led the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. The JMM won 34 seats, while its allies secured 22 seats. Among the allies, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD won four, and the CPI(ML) secured two seats. The BJP-led NDA won only 24 seats, with the BJP securing 21, and its allies—the AJSU Party, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD(U)—winning one seat each. Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha won one seat, with its chief, Jairam Kumar Mahato, emerging victorious in the Dumri constituency. Hemant Soren tendered his resignation on November 24 and staked his claim to form the government at the Raj Bhawan.

Soren's government will begin its second term after leading the alliance to power last month. A session of the Jharkhand Assembly is scheduled to be held from December 9-12.