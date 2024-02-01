Jharkhand: Champai Soren Gets Governor Appointment After 18-Hour Wait

Following the arrest of the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, Champai Soren has emerged as the new face for the Chief Minister position in the state. To establish a new government, Champai Soren penned a letter to the Governor requesting an appointment. After enduring an 18-hour wait, he finally received the invitation to form the government.

Champai Soren had previously made a public request to the Governor for a meeting, and he is scheduled to visit Raj Bhavan today at 5:30 PM, accompanied by all 47 Congress and JMM MLAs to demonstrate their political strength. A loyalist of Hemant Soren and the state Transport Minister, Champai Soren was declared the leader of the JMM legislative party in a letter addressed to the ruling Mahagathbandhan MLAs in Jharkhand by Hemant Soren.

Hemant Soren arrest

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering shortly after he resigned from his position. He is likely to be produced in court today.Soren's petition will be heard by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary at 10.30 am today.

During the second round of questioning, the agency posed 15 questions to Soren, who was initially questioned on January 20.Meanwhile, Jharkhand Transport Minister Champai Soren will be the news Chief Minister of the state. He staked claim to form the new government in Jharkhand with the support of 47 legislators.