Jharkhand: Chhattisgarh Orchestra Troupe Member Gang-Raped

On Saturday, a Spanish girl posted about being gang-raped in Jharkhand. Now, another girl from Chhattisgarh has been gang-raped in Jharkhand. An orchestra artist was gang-raped in Palamu, Jharkhand. In response to the complaint, the police have arrested two suspects, while one remains at large. Additionally, the woman's condition deteriorated, leading to her hospitalization for treatment.

It is being told that an orchestra team from Chhattisgarh was invited by some local people of Bishrampur in Palamu to perform. A program of women's orchestra artists was scheduled in the area of Hussainabad on Sunday. But suddenly the program was canceled. After the cancellation of the program, when the orchestra artists returned to the Hussainabad area, the accused took them all to a rented house. On the other hand, on Sunday night, the accused fed some intoxicants and medicine to the victim and gang-raped her. The victim's sister and other actors were also present in another room where the incident took place. After which the victim first reported the gang rape to her sister. After which the sister told the whole story to other artists.

After the incident, the whole matter was reported to the police station. Based on the complaint of the victim, the police have arrested two people. In which Ajay Kumar alias Golu and Vindeshwar Kumar have been taken into police custody. Both the accused are residents of Vishrampur. Apart from this, the police are looking for an absconding accused. At the same time, regarding this whole matter, the police said that after the cancellation of the program, everyone was returning by car. In this sequence, some intoxicating substance has been fed to the female artist by the accused. The female artist fainted due to intoxication and committed gang rape with her in a state of unconsciousness.