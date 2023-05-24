Jharkhand CM demands reservation for tribals in higher judicial services

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], May 24 : Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday demanded reservation for tribals in the higher judicial services.

Soren, while speaking at the inauguration of a new building of Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, expressed his concern over the negligible presence of tribals in the higher judicial services in Jharkhand.

"I would like to draw the attention of the dignitaries towards an important issue. The negligible presence of tribal communities in the higher judicial service in the state of Jharkhand is a matter of concern. There is no provision of reservation in the appointment process of this service. Since the judges of the High Court are appointed from this service, the position is the same in the High Court. Therefore, I would like that a provision for reservation should be made in the appointment process in this tribal-dominated state," said CM Soren.

President Droupadi Murmu who had inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court said, "This building is truly impressive with its modern amenities and state-of-the-art physical infrastructure." She noted that the entire campus is designed and constructed keeping in mind the principle of energy conservation. The afforestation along with the presence of a variety of trees makes it truly a green campus. She expressed confidence that the new building of the Jharkhand High Court will inspire other public and private organisations to make the environment the central factor in their projects of similar nature."

"The court is a temple of justice. People of this nation look at courts with faith and even the language of law reflects that feeling, when we use words like 'pray'. People themselves have given courts the power to dispense justice and to set wrongs right." She added that it is a serious responsibility indeed.

The Jharkhand High Court building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 600 crore and spread over about 165 acres. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal was also present.

