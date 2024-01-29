Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's Delhi Visit Amid ED Summons Grabs Attention

A few days ago, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren received an ED notice, after which he faced a series of questions. According to sources, the ED team suddenly arrived at his residence in Delhi. There is a possibility that the investigation into the alleged land scam could result in Soren being caught. Hemant Soren received Ed notice regarding money laundering case.

In the money laundering case, the interrogation of Hemant Soren has started, and the ED had asked for time to interrogate Soren between 29th and 31st January. However, on 28th January. As per the sources now ED officials have also reached Shanti Niketan, New Delhi.

Did Hemant Soren suddenly reach Delhi?

According to sources, Hemant Soren's visit to Delhi was unplanned. On January 29, he was scheduled to be in Chaibasa, on January 30 in Palamu, and on January 31 in Giridih. However, after receiving a summons from the ED on January 28, Soren suddenly went to Delhi. It appears that he went to Delhi to seek legal advice following the ED notice.

Meanwhile, the ED has arrested a total of 14 people in the land scam. This includes the 2011 batch IAS officer Ranjan, who was involved. He served in the Jharkhand Social Welfare Department and as the Deputy Commissioner of Ranchi.