Jharkhand CM pays tribute to CRPF officer who died in encounter with Naxals

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday paid tributes to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)'s 168 Battalion who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals.

Speaking to Media, the Chief Minister said Jharkhand has lost a brave son. The soldiers will give a befitting reply to Naxal outfits, he said.

"We have lost a brave son of Jharkhand today. He was deployed in Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. Our soldiers will give a befitting reply to Naxal outfits," Soren said.

The assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 battalion was killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

