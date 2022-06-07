Jharkhand CM seeks exemption from physical appearance in 2019 MCC violation case

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's lawyer has filed an application in Special MP/MLA court under 205 CrPC, seeking exemption from physical appearance.

Soren was scheduled to appear before the court in a case related to a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC) during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The case, which was registered under 188 IPC and 130 (e) RP Act 1951, was filed after the CM had gone to cast his vote with his party's scarf on his shoulders.

It's worth mentioning that Chief Minister Hemant Soren is already facing trial in the Jharkhand High Court for mining lease and investment in shell companies.

The Jharkhand High Court, on June 3, admitted the petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry into the mining lease issue and matters of shell companies, after the Supreme Court on May 24 directed Jharkhand High Court to decide on the maintainability of the public interest litigations seeking enquiry against Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others in relation to the grant of mining leases.

Enforcement Directorate (ED), through affidavit, had earlier submitted before Jharkhand High Court that during the course of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the secretary of the mining department Pooja Singhal had a role in the allotment of the mining lease to respondent number seven who happens to be Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is respondent number 7 in the said Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Shiv Shankar Sharma seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe against Soren for getting a stone mining lease allotted in his name, completely misusing his official position.

( With inputs from ANI )

