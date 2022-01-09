Jharkhand CM tests negative, wife and son test positive for COVID-19

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has tested negative for COVID-19 while his wife and son have tested positive, said health officials.

"The Chief Minister has himself tested negative but his wife and son have tested positive. A total of 13 samples were collected from CM's house. Out of these, five are reported positive," said a health official.

Jharkhand has 21,098 active COVID-19 cases with 1,186 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry bulletin on Sunday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor