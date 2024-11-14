Jharkhand: Congress leader’s LPG cylinder promise to infiltrators sparks a storm

Ranchi, Nov 14 While Jharkhand remains in the midst of election season, Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir has sparked a political storm with his poll promise for even the infiltrators in the state.

Addressing an election rally in support of Congress candidate Kumar Jaimangal (alias Anoop Singh) in Bermo, Mir announced that if Congress comes to power, every household will be provided gas cylinders at a subsidized rate of Rs 450/- from December 1.

“We have promised that we will provide gas cylinders at Rs 450 to everyone from December 1, if our government is formed. This will be for everyone… Hindus, Muslims and Infiltrators. It will be applicable to all Jharkhand citizens, no other factor will be considered,” the Congress General Secretary said at a poll rally in Bermo assembly constituency.

Mir also said, "BJP's slogan is ‘If you remain divided, you will perish,’ while our slogan is to unite people. Congress and our alliance partners have always believed in bringing communities together."

Mir's remarks has drawn sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who have accused the Congress of prioritizing infiltrators over native residents.

Union Agriculture Minister and Jharkhand BJP election in-charge, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, responded by saying, "Ghulam Ahmed Mir is basically saying that Congress will subsidise gas cylinders for infiltrators at Rs 450. This proves that JMM and Congress are the real patrons of illegal immigrants, even facilitating the creation of fake documents for them. Is this the future they envision for Jharkhand?"

Echoing similar sentiments, Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi called Mir’s statement an attempt to incite communal polarisation. He urged the Election Commission to take immediate action, stating, "Congress is openly declaring that Bangladeshi infiltrators will receive gas cylinders at subsidized rates. If the Congress-JMM alliance returns to power, it will be at the cost of the rights of Jharkhand’s indigenous tribal communities. These infiltrators will be settled on tribal lands, and the Congress is using such populist promises to secure votes from a particular community."

BJP leader Anurag Thakur also slammed Congress for announcing sops to infiltrators.

"This is the language of Rahul Gandhi, echoed by Ghulam Ahmed Mir. In Jharkhand, Congress not only protects infiltrators while in power but is now promising them additional benefits. This is a blatant attempt to woo certain vote bank," he said.

