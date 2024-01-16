Jharkhand Cracks Down on Cybercrime: Over 8,600 Bank Accounts Frozen in Alleged Phishing Scam

In Jharkhand, a total of 8,674 bank accounts, suspected to be linked to cybercriminal activities, have been frozen due to concerns of their involvement in phishing activities, as stated by a CID official on Tuesday.

The highest number of frozen accounts, totaling 2,002, was reported in Deoghar district, followed by 1,183 in Dhanbad and 959 in Ranchi. The details of these frozen accounts were obtained from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre, and the CID has compiled a district and bank-wise list for verification. Jharkhand CID Director General Anurag Gupta mentioned that the data would be shared with the superintendents of police in all districts and with banks for further investigation.

He said that the details of such account holders would be traced. If these accounts are found fake or linked to cybercriminals, action will be taken against the account holders, he said. The CID has been carrying out a massive operation against cybercriminals in Jharkhand. As many as 495 people have been arrested for allegedly being involved in cybercrimes, and FIRs lodged against 107 for cyber frauds in the past three months, Gupta said.

Besides, 1,164 mobile phones and 1,725 SIM cards have also been seized during operations against cybercrimes, he said. Raids against cybercriminals are being conducted regularly in various districts, including Deoghar, Giridih, Bokaro, Jamtara and Ranchi.