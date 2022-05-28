Jharkhand DECE LE 2022 registration ends today, check details

Today is the last date to apply for Jharkhand DECE LE 2022 exam. The application for examination is available on the official website of the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (JCECEB), jcelat.formflix.org. According to the reports the Jharkhand DECE LE 2022 admit card will be released on June 22, 2022. The exam is going to conduct in many centers across Ranchi.

Jharkhand DECE LE application form is active on the website, candidates can register themselves for the exam. Use the registration number and password to log in and fill out the application form. Candidates must upload the required documents as asked. After doing the above steps candidates will have to make the payment via online mode. The details in the Jharkhand DECE LE application form have to be filled correctly or it will create a problem with your admit card.