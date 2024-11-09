Jharkhand Election 2024: BJP Promises Rs 2000 Per Month to Unemployed Graduates for 2 Years, Two Free LPG Cylinders, Says Rajnath Singh (Watch Video)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday, November 9, announced that if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is voted to power in Jharkhand, unemployed graduates will be given Rs 2,000 par month for two years. 2,27,000 government posts will be filled transparently. Two LPG cylinders will be given free in a year.

In its manifesto for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, the BJP announced that if voted to power, it will deposit Rs 2,100 every month into all women's bank accounts.

Rajnath Singh took a snatching attack on the Congress party over the caste-based census promised. "These days, you might be seeing Congress leaders claiming that after forming the government, they will conduct a caste-based census and determine how many castes there are in India. Brothers and sisters, this is a deception. I want to remind Congress that a socio-economic caste census was conducted in 2011," he added.

"...I want to tell the people of Congress that if you think the BJP has not fulfilled any of its promises, come to the court of the people and tell us which promise we have not fulfilled," Singh said

The BJP leader said that illegal infiltrators have come to Jharkhand. The situation is so bad that even Saraswati Vandana has been banned in schools. Now, incidents of stone pelting have started happening even at festivals. The poison of communalism is spreading rapidly in Jharkhand.

He said that the NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took effective action against Naxalism in the entire country, as a result of which Naxal violence has almost ended in most of the districts of the country including Jharkhand. Naxalism will end in the country.