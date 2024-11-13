Jharkhand Election 2024: PM Modi Urges Voters To Vote With Full Enthusiasm in This Festival of Democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called on voters to participate with "full enthusiasm" in the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. Voting began this morning for 43 assembly seats, with 683 candidates in the fray, including former Chief Minister Champai Soren and ex-MP Geeta Kora.

झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव में आज पहले दौर की वोटिंग है। सभी मतदाताओं से मेरा आग्रह है कि वे लोकतंत्र के इस उत्सव में पूरे उत्साह के साथ मतदान करें। इस मौके पर पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे अपने सभी युवा साथियों को मेरी बहुत-बहुत बधाई! याद रखें- पहले मतदान, फिर जलपान! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2024

Today is the first round of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to vote with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy. On this occasion, my heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who are going to vote for the first time! Remember - first vote, then refreshment!, PM Modi said in a post X.

The polling began around 7 am in these constituencies across 15 districts and will continue till 5 pm. The second phase of elections will be held on November 20 in the state while the counting of votes will be done on November 23.

