Jharkhand Floor Test: 'Raj Bhavan Also Involved in My Arrest,' Says Ex-CM Hemant Soren During Trust Vote

Former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, accused the Raj Bhawan (Governor's House) of involvement in his recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering. Addressing the Jharkhand state assembly during the floor test on Monday, Soren stated, "This dark night is deeply embedded in the democracy of the country. On the night of January 31, for the first time in the country, a CM was arrested, and I believe that Raj Bhavan was also involved in this incident."

"We have not yet accepted defeat. If they think they can succeed by putting me behind bars, this is Jharkhand where many people have laid down their lives." He dismissed shedding tears and remarked, "I will not shed tears; I have kept them for the right time. Tears have no meaning for you all," he added.

Addressing the charges against him, Soren challenged the authorities, stating, "Today I have been arrested on charges of an 8.5-acre land scam. If they have the courage, then show the documents of the land registered in my name. If it is proved, I will quit politics."

Hemant Soren resigned from his post on January 31 and was promptly arrested by the ED on the same day. His arrest followed his failure to appear for eight out of ten ED summons. Subsequently, JMM leader Champai Soren assumed office as the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand.