Jharkhand HC seeks replies from Centre, state on Anurag Gupta’s appointment as DGP

Ranchi, June 16 The Jharkhand High Court on Monday granted another opportunity to the state government, central government, and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to submit their responses in connection with a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Babulal Marandi.

The petition challenges the appointment of Anurag Gupta as the Director General of Police (DGP) of Jharkhand.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao, had earlier heard the matter on March 24 and directed all respondents to file their replies by June 16. However, during Monday’s hearing, the court decided to provide one final opportunity for compliance.

Marandi, who is also the LoP in the Jharkhand Assembly, in his petition, has alleged that the appointment of Anurag Gupta violated the Supreme Court's directives and UPSC guidelines regarding the selection process for the post of DGP.

He contended that the state government removed former DGP Ajay Kumar Singh before the completion of his two-year tenure without any substantial allegations, in contravention of top court’s guidelines.

The contempt petition names several top officials as respondents, including Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari, Home Secretary Vandana Dadel, DGP Anurag Gupta, Chairman of the DGP Selection Committee Justice (Retd) Ratnakar Bhengra, and former DGP Neeraj Sinha, who was also a member of the selection panel.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Prakash Singh vs Union of India case, the petition says that the UPSC is mandated to shortlist three eligible IPS officers with clean service records and sufficient residual service from a list submitted by the state.

The state government must then appoint one of them for a minimum tenure of two years. Ajay Kumar Singh was appointed DGP on February 14, 2023, and was due to serve until February 2025, but was removed prematurely, the petition claims.

Further, Marandi has alleged procedural irregularities in the formation of the selection committee that recommended Anurag Gupta’s name.

According to state rules, the selection panel must include representatives from both the UPSC and the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC). However, the petition asserts that neither body had a representative present during the crucial meeting.

The High Court has now sought comprehensive replies from all respondents in the next round of hearing in the matter.

