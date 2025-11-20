Jharkhand HC seeks report within 10 days on facilities at RIMS, team to conduct inspection

Ranchi, Nov 20 The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday heard a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting poor treatment facilities and inadequate infrastructure at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi -- the state’s largest government hospital and medical college.

The court directed the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority (JHALSA) to constitute a committee and carry out a comprehensive on-site inspection of RIMS. The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report within 10 days.

According to the court’s directions, the JHALSA team will examine the ground reality of essential services at the hospital, including the availability of medicines, functioning of pathology units, the condition of the trauma centre, drinking water supply, sanitation, cleanliness, building maintenance, and other basic patient amenities.

The petitioner has been instructed to scrutinise, point-by-point, the affidavits filed by RIMS and the state government in response to the High Court’s earlier order dated October 10, 2025.

The court said the petitioner must present a comparative response in the form of a tabular chart, showing whether the improvements claimed in the affidavits have actually been implemented.

The division bench of Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad, after hearing submissions, posted the matter for further hearing on December 3.

The High Court has repeatedly expressed serious concern over the deteriorating condition of RIMS. Despite being the state’s premier multispeciality healthcare institution, the hospital continues to struggle with chronic staff shortages, outdated or insufficient medical equipment, neglected infrastructure, and frequent allegations of mismanagement and administrative apathy.

Patient complaints and media reports have frequently highlighted issues ranging from long waiting times and lack of sanitation to dysfunctional machines and overcrowding.

Alongside the suo motu case initiated by the court, a separate PIL filed by social activist Jyoti Sharma has also drawn attention to systemic issues at RIMS.

The petition seeks urgent corrective measures, including the appointment of more doctors, nurses, technicians, and Group D employees; procurement of essential machinery; and significant upgrades to overall healthcare services.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor