Jharkhand imposes COVID-19 restrictions till January 15

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases, Jharkhand today imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the state.

The decisions to impose restrictions were taken in the Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority meeting held today in the Jharkhand Ministry under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The restrictions will remain in force till January 15.

According to Jharkhand State Disaster Management Authority, all parks, swimming pools, gyms, zoos, tourist places, sports stadiums will be completely closed. Schools, colleges, coaching institutes will remain closed till 15 January but administrative work will be done in these institutions with 50 per cent capacity. Cinema halls, restaurants, bars and shopping malls will open with 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants, bars and medicine shops will be closed at their normal time, all other shops will remain open till 8 pm.

A maximum of 100 people can participate in the outdoor event while indoor events can be held with 50 per cent of the total capacity or 100, whichever is less. Offices of government and private institutions will remain open with 50 per cent capacity. The state has put a ban on biometric attendance.

Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren directed the officers to fix all the essential health services on priority in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases. If there is a recent increase, the officials should ensure that oxygenated beds, ICU beds, normal beds, essential medicines, etc., should be maintained in all COVID-19 care hospitals. The Chief Minister directed the officers to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in all crowded areas.

"Inspect the medical oxygen plants established in different areas of the state and make preparations to ensure that there is no shortage of medical oxygen," the CM directed the officials. The Chief Minister also asked the officials to ensure that the backlog of COVID-19 test samples does not increase.

( With inputs from ANI )

