Jharkhand: Major Fire Breaks Out in Firecracker Retailer Shops in Bokaro (Watch Video)

A significant fire broke out in multiple firecracker retail shops in Bokaro district on October 31, Jharkhand. Visuals from the scene depict a vast area engulfed in flames, with a thick ring of smoke rising from the site.

Upon receiving the alert, several fire tenders promptly rushed to the location to engage in firefighting efforts aimed at extinguishing the blaze.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Fire breaks out in multiple firecracker shops in Bokaro. Fire tenders present at the spot to douse the fire. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6GNlc9XqRO — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2024

Further details regarding the cause of the fire and any potential casualties are still awaited. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.