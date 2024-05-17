Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Expels MLA Lobin Hembram for 6 Years

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 17, 2024 06:02 PM2024-05-17T18:02:51+5:302024-05-17T18:06:20+5:30

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has expelled MLA Lobin Hembram from the party for a period of six years.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Expels MLA Lobin Hembram for 6 Years

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has expelled MLA Lobin Hembram from the party for a period of six years.

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

