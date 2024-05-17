Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Expels MLA Lobin Hembram for 6 Years

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has expelled MLA Lobin Hembram from the party for a period of six years.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha expels, JMM MLA Lobin Hembram from the party for 6 years... pic.twitter.com/hrQd2K9mXh — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2024

This is breaking news, more details awaited...