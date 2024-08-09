Jharkhand: NCB Seizes Over 4300 Kg Poppy Straw in Ranchi; Arrests 3 Accused

In a significant blow to drug traffickers, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 4317 kg of poppy straw loaded in a triple-axle lorry and arrested three accused in Ranchi. The NCB has also seized a new Mahindra Thar vehicle on Thursday, and efforts are underway to apprehend the other accused in all these cases, officials said.

According to NCB officials, the opium seized is of the highest quality, as confirmed by lab tests. Thursday's seizure comes on the heels of previous successes, including the seizure of 103.4 kg of high-quality opium from a dumping yard on June 12 in Ranchi and 802 kg of poppy straw on May 31, from an interior location of Khunti district.

Officials told ANI that NCB is committed to dismantling the entire gang involved in drug trafficking and disrupting their financial networks. Further investigation is ongoing to identify and bring to justice all those involved in these illicit activities, officials said.