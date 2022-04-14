Jharkhand: Special POSCO court sentences 3 persons to 20 years jail term in 2019 minor gang rape case

A special POCSO court in Ranchi sentenced three persons to 20 years jail term for abducting and gang-raping a minor girl in the Dhurwa police station area of Ranchi in 2019.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each convict.

The three accused have been identified as Sunil Aaind, Anand Kumar and Shankar Mahato.

The victim had accused that she was abducted and raped by the trio when she was returning home in May 2019.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor