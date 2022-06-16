Jharkhand: Supplimentary chargesheet filed against 4 in Tetariakhand colliery firing case

New Delhi, June 16 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed its second supplementary chargesheet before NIA court in Ranchi against four accused persons in a case pertaining to the firing at Tetariakhand colliery in Jharkhand's Latehar district.

The supplimentary chargesheet was filed against Pankaj Karmali alias Khetia, Vikash Anand Ojha alias Abhishek, Akash Kumar Roy alias Monu Roy and Kundan Kumar under relevant sections of the IPC, Arms Act, Explosive Substance Act and CLA Act.

The case pertains to burning of vehicles, exploding bombs while carrying out indiscriminate firing near a checkpost at Tetriakhad Colliery by some unknown persons resulting in injuries to four civil. The case was originally registered at Balumath Police Station in 2020 and later on the NIA took over the probe in 2021.

"Investigation has established that the chargesheeted accused persons are members of Sujit Sinha and Aman Sahu gang. Accused Khetia was the part of criminal conspiracy and was involved in the terror attack in Tetariyakhad colliery in order to extort money for the terrorist gang. Accused Abhishek, on the directions of accused Aman Sahu, had received consignments of arms and ammunition from the suppliers and further provided it to accused Monu, who had further provided the consignments to gang members for terrorist activities," said the NIA official.

Accused Akash Kumar Roy and accused Kundan Kumar had provided harbour to one of main members of terrorist gang Shahrukh Ansari. Earlier NIA had filed two charge sheets against 20 accused persons in the matter.

Further investigation in the case is on.

