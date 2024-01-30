Jharkhand: Teacher Shoots Two Colleagues Dead at Government School in Godda District Before Shooting Self

A teacher of government School in Godda District of Jharkhand allegedly shot dead two colleagues before turning the gun on himself and suffering serious injuries, police said, reported by news agency PTI.

The incident was reported at Upgraded High School in the Poraiyahat area, which is located around 300 km from Ranchi, during school hours around 11 am, a police officer said.

Teacher shoots two colleagues dead at school in Jharkhand's Godda: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

Godda Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena told PTI, "The bodies of two teachers, including a woman, were found lying in a pool of blood in a room at the school, while the accused teacher was also found seriously injured."