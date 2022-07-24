Jharkhand tourism policy aims state to be known for attractions not extractions

Jharkhand shall no more be known for extractions but its attractions are set to mesmerize the country and the world, said Chief Minister Hemant Soren while launching the state's tourism policy.

The tourism policy aims to revive, renew, and revamp the tourism sector of the state, to provide a different dimension and perspective as to how the world views the state of Jharkhand.

Besides, it intends to bring out the marvels of the state that has an enchanting mix of old-world charms and new age excitements.

Addressing the launch of 'Jharkhand Tourism Policy 2021', jointly organized by industry body FICCI on Saturday, the Chief Minister said: "Pandemic has been a challenge for people across the globe. The tourism sector has had the hardest hit. We have tried to figure out the deterrents in the path of development and aim to do the best that we can for the betterment of our state and its residents."

The key aspects of the policy focus on providing civic amenities and adopting ways of beautification for sites like Deoghar, Parasnath, Madhuban, and Itkhori. With its aim to elevate the potential of religious tourism in the state, religious tourist units will also be set up.

To help tourists experience the regal and resplendent culture of Jharkhand, there is a push to organize food festivals, interstate cultural exchange programs, and conferences to showcase the vibrant and diverse culture of the state.

Further, Annual Adventure Sports Events are to be organized and regulatory frameworks for ensuring safety standards are to be set up. Water sports activities would be developed and extended to various water bodies in the State like Tilaiya, Massanjore, Chandil, Pataratu, Getalsud, Kelaghagh, Kanke Dam, and Hatia dam.

Attractive provisions have also been proposed for prospective investors which include direct purchases of the land of tourism enterprises, road permits, subsidy limit of 20-25 per cent up to Rs 10 crores for new tourist units, and new tourism units shall be entitled to reimbursement of 75 per cent of net state GST paid for 5 years since the commencement of commercial operation, no holding tax to be charged to new tourism units and reimbursement of electricity duty for the first 5 years.

Other measures include benefits for the Municipal Corporation Area and Jamshedpur NAC area with subsidy limits of Rs 7.5 Crores and Rs. 10 Crores respectively, and an additional 5 per cent incentive over and above a cap of Rs 5 lakhs for SC/ ST, women entrepreneurs, handicapped persons and Ex-Servicemen shall also be admissible.

Notably, special packages will be provided to investors on a first-cum-first serve basis.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor