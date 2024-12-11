Jharkhand Tragedy: Infant Baby Girl Drowns in River Near East Singhbhum; Mother Arrested

A tragic incident occurred in Durku village, located in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, where a woman allegedly threw her baby daughter into a river, resulting in the infant's death. The 30-year-old woman had taken her child to bathe in a nearby river when the incident took place. The infant's body was recovered on Monday.

The woman's husband filed a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the incident. Police are still investigating the cause of the woman's actions. The accused has been arrested, and authorities are conducting further inquiries into the case, according to Sandip Bhagat, the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Musabani.