Jharkhand: Wanted Criminal Shot Dead by Cousin After Fight During Holi Party in Palamu

A man wanted in several criminal cases was shot dead by his cousin at a Holi party in Jharkhand's Palamu district. The incident was reported from Kalyanpur village in the Chainpur police station area on Tuesday night during a party organised by their family.

According to the news agency PTI report, Medininagar SDPO Manibhusan Prasad said a fight broke out during the party between the two cousins, identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Manoj Chaudhary.

"Ajay first attacked Manoj with a scissor and then took out a pistol and shot him twice. Manoj was taken to the Medinirai Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead," he said.

Ajay is missing following the incident, he added. Manoj had a criminal background and was wanted in eight cases, including that of a roadside robbery, police said.