Jilted lover stabs engineering student to death in Bengaluru college

Bengaluru, Jan 2 In a shocking incident, a jilted lover stabbed an engineering student to death in the college premises on Monday for rejecting his romantic proposal, police said.

The incident occurred at the Presidency University College in Itgalur near Rajankunte.

The deceased was identified as Layasmitha, 19, in the first year of Btech. Accused Pavan Kalyan, 21, a BCA student in the Nrupatunga University, also stabbed himself after the crime. He had been rushed to the hospital, where his condition is said to be serious.

Layasmitha had flatly refused Pawan Kalyan's proposal, and the enraged youth barged into the college campus and attacked her with a knife, and then, turned the knife on himself, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru Rural, Mallikarjuna Baladandi said that after getting entry into the college, the youth had gone to the classroom and called out the victim.

"Both were talking in the corridor for about 15 minutes.

"Suddenly, accused Pavan Kalyan took out a knife from his bag and started stabbing her. The girl had been stabbed in the chest, abdomen, neck, and hand.

"The girl was declared dead, while the boy had been shifted to the hospital," he said.

Police sources stated that the boy and girl hailed from the same village - Kachipura village near Mulbagal town in Kolar district.

Eye witnesses have told police that Pavan Kalyan, after stabbing Layasmitha, started to stab himself with a knife multiple times. The development has shocked the students and Presidency University has been slammed for slack security.

Rajanukunte police rushed to the spot and launched investigations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor