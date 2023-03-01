Jilted lover stabs woman to death on Bengaluru street

Bengaluru, March 1 A young woman died after being stabbed 16 times by her lover outside her workplace in East Bengaluru.

The woman and her lover both were employees of different healthcare service companies and hailed from Andhra Pradesh.

Confirming that the crime occurred at around 7.30 p.m Tuesday, DCP (east) Bheemashankar S. Guled said that initial inquiry indicated that the two were in a relationship for five years after they met while working in the same company.

Police officials said the two were living separately in paying guest accommodation in different localities of the city. While Dinakar wanted to get married, the victim had allegedly refused citing objections from her family.A

"He got enraged when she said her family would not agree to their marriage. He stabbed her to death," Guled told the media.

On Tuesday evening, Dinakar accosted the victim when she stepped out of her office. Following an argument between the two, Dinakar whipped out a knife and stabbed her repeatedly as passers-by looked on in shock.A

On receiving the information, police rushed to the spot. Dinakar has been arrested and a murder case has been registered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor