Jilted man assaults woman, commits suicide

New Delhi, Feb 22 A man, angered by the fact that a woman he loved was going to marry some other person, allegedly assaulted her in the national capital and later committed suicide, an official said on Tuesday.

DCP (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain informed that on February 21 information was received from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital about a 22-year-old injured girl being admitted by her father.

It was learnt that the woman was physically assaulted by a person at Meet Nagar, 20 ft. road, Delhi. The father of the injured woman stated that he had fixed the marriage of his daughter with some person but one of his neighbours wanted to marry her and was angered by this engagement.

"Today when she was going to her office, this neighbour assaulted her," the father told the police.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Jyoti Nagar police station.

Even as the police initiated an investigation into the case, the man who assaulted the woman committed suicide at his residence in the jurisdiction of Loni police station.

"He was brought dead to GTB hospital," the official said.

Meanwhile, as the condition of the injured woman was not stable, she was referred to Max hospital in Patparganj.

The police said that both the injured girl and the accused are residents of Loni in Uttar Pradesh.

