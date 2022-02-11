Jindal Global Law School students' win over 90 prizes in Moot Court and ADR Competitions during the pandemic

New Delhi, Feb 11 While the Pandemic has been a slowdown, if not a shutdown, on many fronts, students of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) by their sheer determination and hard work, have shown stellar performances in various moot court competitions and competitions on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), both nationally and internationally. Mooting and ADR skills being essential qualities required in legal profession, the Bar Council of India and the judiciary have over and again emphasized on the importance of nurturing these skills among law students.

In various moot court competitions, which were held online as the Pandemic restricted physical movements, students of JGLS have won 54 prizes in 36 moots (19 national and 17 international), of which 42 were team-awards and 12 were individual awards. In the year 2021 alone, students have won 32 titles. Prizes won include becoming world and national champions, grand finalists/first runner up, semifinalists, and many mentions for team, speaker, and memorial awards. Some of the most of prestigious of the moot court competitions in which JGLS has won prizes include Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court, Willem C. Vis International Commercial Arbitration Moot, Stetson International Environmental Moot, John H. Jackson Moot, and Frankfurt Investment Arbitration Moot.

In the many ADR competitions, which are gaining much traction these days, students of JGLS have won 40 prizes, of which 24 are in national and 16 are in international competitions. The prizes won include, becoming world and national champions, runner up, semifinalists, octa finalists, winners of negotiation segment and client/attorney segment; obtaining best mediator award; receiving special achievements award, best team award, and outstanding coach award. Some of the most prestigious competitions are: ICC Asia-Pacific, ELSA Bucharest Mergers and Acquisitions Negotiations Competition, ALSA International Mediation Competition, ICC Australia, and 5th IBA-VIAC CDRC Vienna.

Congratulating the stellar achievements of the students of JGLS, Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University & Founding Dean, Jindal Global Law School, commented that "I am proud of the students of JGLS for their indomitable will and remarkable fighting spirit against the many odds created by the Pandemic. Although legal education went online, these students retained the spirit of learning through participation and competitiveness, which has resulted in them winning these titles. I also congratulate and thank the members of the JGLS Moot Court Society and JGLS ADR Society for the encouragement and support they provided to students during the most testing times. These achievements are stark testimony to the remarkable collective resilience of the members of the JGU community, particularly that of its students and faculty members."

Professor (Dr.) Sreejith S.G., Executive Dean of JGLS observed: "The serious involvement and committed participation of our students in moot court and ADR competitions evince the importance they attach to practical legal education and obtaining of skills in problem-solving and dispute resolution. I am happy and proud that their commitment and industry have borne fruit. They have been guided and outstandingly supported by the faculty members of JGLS and the office bearers of the Moot Court and ADR Societies."

Commenting on the challenges posed by the Pandemic to mooting and the School's response to them, Professor Aman, Associate Professor & Faculty Director, JGLS Moot Court Society commented, "Moot court competitions in these times have naturally seen many challenges which ranges from cancellations to moots becoming virtual. These challenges had an impact on accessibility and the level of enthusiasm, which also limits the exposure. I do feel that despite these challenges, students have been able to tide over many difficulties. I am glad that a well-driven MCS Student Board has been able to provide support to the participating students. Experienced students, faculty and alumni have also been generous with their time and helped many teams navigate unfamiliar terrains."

Professor Ashwin Mishra, Assistant Professor & Member, JGLS ADR Faculty Board observed, "The ADR Society at JGLS has been moving from strength to strength with each passing year in terms of participating in competitions and bringing laurels to the institution in the field of ADR. The accomplishments over the past few years are the result of a coordinated effort on the part of a dedicated ADR Society Student Board, with the support of the faculty, alumni and senior students. We are hopeful that in the coming years, we will be able to build on the solid foundation that has been established and to have a more robust and dynamic ADR culture and environment at JGLS."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor