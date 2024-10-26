JioHotstar Domain Controversy: Delhi Developer Sold Domain to UAE-Based Kids

Now, there are more twits on Jiohostar.com as a Delhi techie sold the domain to UAE-based kids. According to the report, until Friday, the domain was with the app developer in the National Capital, who sought Rs 1 crore from Reliance Industries for its rights. The developer stated that he wanted the money for studies abroad.

“I bought this domain hoping that if a merger happens, I might be able to fulfill my dream of studying at Cambridge,” he shared, signing his message as “a dreamer.”

After noticing this, the Reliance had yet to accept his demand, and he couldn't pursue legal action against him, although he expressed interest in seeking legal advice.

The developer, in a post, said: “My parents are extremely worried. I didn’t think it would go this viral. Handling a legal battle is one thing, but dealing with worried parents is tough. Quite a day.”

On Saturday morning the website was seen clean and all his messages cleared, replaced with a news message from two UAE-based siblings who introduced themselves as Jainam and Jivika.

The message read: “Hello! We are Jainam and Jivika – siblings from Dubai, UAE, on a mission to make a difference. Even though we’re just kids, we believe that age is only a number when it comes to spreading kindness and positivity. Our recent journey began during our summer holidays when we left our home in Dubai for 50 unforgettable days in India. We had a purpose: to connect with children from various backgrounds, share our love for learning, teach skills for studying and setting goals, and inspire them to dream big.

Throughout our journey, we were met with inspiring moments and new friendships. We taught kids not only about studying but also about having the courage to set ambitious goals. Together, we laughed, learned, and grew, creating memories that we’ll treasure forever. This website is our way of sharing those memories with you – through photos, videos, and stories from our Seva journey. We hope it brings you closer to the incredible kids we met and encourages you to spread kindness in your own special way.

Along the way, people showed their appreciation through gifts, blessings, and even small donations, which we collected over our travels. When we returned to Dubai, we used a portion of this collection to support a young software developer from Delhi by purchasing this domain for his benefit. Through sharing our journey here, we aim to inspire others and keep the domain open for future sale to anyone who wants to continue this positive mission.

And one more thing—we love taking on new challenges! Make sure to watch our videos, where we’ve shared some of these fun challenges. We hope they inspire you to try something new, too. Thank you for being a part of our journey!"

Meanwhile, on Reddit, users speculated on the domain's future. Some estimated that even a sale at 1/10th of the asking price would net the original owner around Rs 10 lakh. Others wondered if Reliance would even use the domain name or opt for an alternative like Jiostar.com.