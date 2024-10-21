Jitan Ram Manjhi defends allegations of dynastic politics

Patna, Oct 21 After RJD MP Misa Bharti accused Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi of promoting dynastic politics, the Union Minister defended his daughter-in-law, Deepa Manjhi, highlighting her prior involvement in politics, social work and her dedication to the education of children from impoverished families.

“Her father ran a voluntary organisation, where she was actively engaged in educating children from poor families, particularly in the Mushar community. She has made efforts to raise awareness about education by travelling from village to village on bicycle and motorcycle. Deepa’s contributions to society were the reason I supported her candidacy, and not just her family ties,” Manjhi said.

“Deepa was already politically active before her marriage. She was elected as a district council member and was involved in public service long before his son, Santosh Kumar Suman, became an MLC and minister in the Bihar government,” Manjhi said.

He asserted that Deepa had consistently countered opposition leaders, especially when they attacked the NDA.

“Those who are accusing me of promoting nepotism are baseless. Such claims were showing their "distorted mentality,” he said.

The Imamganj seat was vacated after Manjhi was elected as an MP from Gaya, and Deepa now faces the challenge of maintaining his political legacy in the constituency.

She is up against RJD’s Roshan Kumar Manjhi and Jan Suraaj’s Jitendra Paswan. The polling is scheduled for November 13, with the results to be declared on November 23.

Deepa Manjhi, expressing her commitment, said, “Papa (Jitan Ram Manjhi) has done a lot of work in Imamganj. If I win, I will work hard for education. With Papa as a minister at the centre and Santosh Manjhi as a state minister, we have a great opportunity to push for development, especially in MSME.”

She vowed to honour the trust placed in her by the party, her family, and the people of the area.

--IANS

ajk/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor