J&K: 2 booked under PSA for subversive activities in Baramulla

Srinagar, April 6 Two persons were booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Saturday for their involvement in disturbing law & order and for subversion.

A police statement said that two persons namely Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Mohd Akbar Malik, both of Lalpora in Kunzer area of Baramulla district were booked under the PSA after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority.

“The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their anti-national & anti-social activities,” police said.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor