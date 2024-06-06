J&K ADGP chairs security review meeting for Amaranth Yatra

Srinagar, June 6, Ahead of the annual Amaranth Yatra, J&K ADGP (law and order), Vijay Kumar, chaired a security review meeting with the officers of the police, army, CAPF, and other agencies in Srinagar, an official statement said on Thursday.

"Threadbare discussions were made regarding the overall security arrangements to be adopted for the safe, smooth, and incident-free conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra," the statement said.

At the onset of the meeting, the participating officers briefed the chair about the security arrangements to be adopted for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Yatra.

The statement also said that the officers present at the meeting shared their insights, past experiences, and recommendations, highlighting the importance of robust communication channels, coordination among various forces, and real-time monitoring systems.

The deliberations focused on fortifying the existing security infrastructure, improving surveillance tactics, and bolstering personnel deployment along the pilgrimage route.

"The meeting addressed cut-off timing vis-a-vis concerns regarding local and tourist movement during the Yatra to ensure minimal disruption and inconvenience. It was emphasised that Yatra or tourist vehicles would be taken to safe places/Yatra camps enroute if plying beyond designated cut-off timings at various points along the route. The concerned stakeholders have been briefed on the protocol that prohibits Yatra and tourist vehicle movement beyond the specified timings," the statement said.

At the meeting, the ADGP provided insights into the necessary Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that must be adhered to throughout the Yatra.

The ADGP also stressed upon the officers regarding the identification and assessment of areas prone to vulnerabilities like landslides, avalanches, rock falling, etc., aiming to devise strategies for enhanced vigilance and proactive measures in these regions, the statement said.

