JK Administration finalizes preparations for Amarnath Yatra 2023

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 28 : The Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory (UT) Administration has completed all necessary arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to commence on July 1, said the officials on Wednesday.

They further stated that the Nunwan Base Camp, along with other logistical support, has been equipped with Langar stalls and medical services to cater to the needs of the pilgrims.

The Anantnag district administration has also ensured that facilities have been put in place such as medical care, sanitation, and more, with staff members stationed at various locations prior to the commencement of the yatra, as per officials.

Tents and Langer stalls have been set up for the yatra at various locations by tent owners and Langer vendors. Along with other high government officials, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag is personally reviewing the plans for the Yatra, they further added.

It is pertinent to mention that the holy Amarnath yatra has two routes one from Pahalgam and the another from the Baltal Sonamarg side.

Traditionally Pahalgam side is considered the main route. Officials are hopeful that this year's Yatra will be more safe and comfortable for pilgrims.

While talking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid said that "This year as far as RIFD, or sanitization or logging all arrangements have been made and all departments are working for the Yatra and like last year all arrangements have been made.

This yatra is also not only spiritual but also for communal harmony, the officials said.

Earlier this month, the clearing and restoration work of Amarnath Yatra tracks from the Pahalgam side of the Anantnag district of South Kashmir began in full swing, a Border Roads Organization official said.

The official said that BRO started the clearing of yatra tracks in mid-March this year and would be completed by June 15.

While talking to ANI, Aditya, Officer Incharge BRO at Chandanwari said, "We have started the work on clearing the yatra tracks from March 2023. Presently, 800 labourers and 140 horses are working here to clear the 32 km yatra track from Chandanwari to the holy cave".

The BRO official added that the administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has set June 15 deadline to clear the tracks. "We are hopeful to achieve that target," he said.

Earlier the yatra track from Baltal to Holy Cave was maintained by Public Works Department (R&B) and the one from Chandanwari to Holy Cave was maintained by Pahalgam Development Authority.

Amarnath Yatra tracks were handed over to BRO in Sep 2022 last year for further maintenance and degradation.

The basic scope of work involved snow clearance, widening of the track, restoration of all footbridges, fixing of handrails, protection works at slide-prone stretches and construction of breast walls and retaining walls for the protection of the track.

Earlier, Director General of BRO Lieutenant General Rajeev Chaudhry said that snow-clearing work on the Amarnath Yatra track is in full swing. He further said that the government is expecting that at least 5 lakh people will be visiting the Amarnath cave shrine this year.

The Amarnath yatra is all set to begin next month.

