J&K Assembly Election 2024 Results: After Budgam, Ex-CM Omar Abdullah Wins from Ganderbal

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah has secured victory in the party's stronghold of Ganderbal in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, defeating PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir by over 10,000 votes. Abdullah also won the Budgam seat by a margin exceeding 18,000 votes.

#JammuAndKashmirElection2024 | JKNC vice president Omar Abdullah wins from both seats - Budgam and Ganderbal, by a margin of 18,485 and 10,574 votes respectively. pic.twitter.com/HpQ9gw6iwb — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2024

In Ganderbal, Abdullah received 32,727 votes, winning by a margin of 10,574 against Mir, who polled 22,153 votes. Former Ganderbal MLA Ishfaq Jabbar finished third with 6,060 votes.

Abdullah previously won the Ganderbal seat in 2008 and later served as the chief minister of the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah, also a former CM, will be the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Farooq Abdullah confirmed. Speaking to reporters, Farooq Abdullah added, "We want to tackle issues of unemployment, inflation, and others. I am grateful to everyone for casting their votes. Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister."

The Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held on September 18, September 25, and October 1.