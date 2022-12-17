J&K bureaucrats, cops, retd judges, politicians lose excess security cover

Jammu, Dec 17 In a significant development, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have withdrawn excess security from politic, retired judges and both serving/retired IAS, IPS and J&K cadre police and civil officers.

The withdrawal was necessitated after a security audit was held during which it was pointed out that excess security needed to be withdrawn based on categorisation of protected persons, top sources said.

They said that the exercise had to be undertaken because those falling in 'Y' security category had been given security cover of 'Z' category and those of 'Z' category were enjoying the cover of 'Z Plus' category.

"This disparity has now been removed," the top sources told .

In addition to the withdrawal of personal security officers (PSOs) of 20 politic, two excess PSOs of former DGP S.P. Vaid and three of former ADGP Munir Ahmad Khan have also been withdrawn.

SPOs of retired police officers, who were holding excess PSOs, have now been recalled by the security headquarters.

The retired IGPs are Mubarak Ahmad Ganie, Rouf-ul-Hassan, A.S. Bali, Mohammad Amin Anjum, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, Mohammad Amin Shah, Jagjeet Kumar, Javid Ahmad Makhdoomi and Shamas Ahmad Khan.

Excess security was also withdrawn from Muzaffar Hussain Attar, retired Judge High Court/Chairman of Committee for Fixation and Regulation of Fee of Private Schools; and Bashir Ahmad Dar, former Senior Additional Advocate General.

Serving and retired IAS officers, who have lost extra security cover, include Masood Samoon (former PSC member); Athar Amir Shafi, Commissioner SMC; Fazallul Haseeb, SDM Dharmari; Simrandeep Singh, on deputation to Centre; Rahul Yadav, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Ghulam Nabi Naik, retired IAS; and Khurshid Ahmad Shah, retired Commissioner/ Secretary Public Works (R&B) Department.

More politic of National Conference, Congress, PDP, BJP, Democratic Azad Party (DAP), People's Conference have also lost additional security cover.

They include Ghulam Ahmad Mir, former PCC (I) chief; Nasir Aslam Wani alias Sogami, former Minister of State for Home; Kafeel-ur-Rehman, Nazir Gurezi, Javed Rana, all former MLAs from NC; Dr Sajad Shafi, Shafqat Watali, Hilal Akbar Lone, all NC; Taj Mohi-ud-Din, former Minister (now in DAP); Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Fayaz Ahmad Mir, both Congress; and Mohammad Amin Bhat, former MLA (DAP).

Three BJP leaders, whose excess security cover has been taken back, are Ghulam Hassan Malik, Bilal Ahmad Parray and Mohammad Ashraf Reshi.

Tariq Ahmad Veeri of Apni Party has also lost excess security with him. PDP leader Abdul Ahad Tantray's additional protection has also been withdrawn.

Leaders of People's Conference of Sajjad Ghani Lone, whose extra PSOs have been called back by the Security Department are Sakeena Ansari, Kumail Hussain Ansari, Dr Amjid Raza Ansari, Abdul Hussain Bhat, Nighat Gul, Adnan Ashraf Mir, Mohammad Yaseen Bhat and Habibullah Beigh.

The serving police officers/officials, whose excess security cover has gone, are Shabir Ahmad Malik, SP attached with Police Headquarters, Javed Ahmad Bhat, Staff Officer to IGP Kashmir, Zubair Ahmad Khan, SSP PCR Srinagar, Fayaz Ahmad Lone, SSP and Commandant IRP 10th battalion, Maqsood-ul-Zaman, SSP posted as SO to IGP Traffic, Mansoor Ahmad Mir, SSP Traffic Rural Kashmir, Nighat Aman, Deputy Commandant JKAP 11th, Ashiq Hussain Tak, Additional SP Bandipora, Imran Farooq, Additional SP CID SB Kashmir, Aftab Ahmad Mir, Additional SP Bhaderwah, Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, DySP Anti-Hijacking Srinagar, Afroz Ahmad, Additional SP Shopian, Aijaz Ahmad Malik, Deputy Commandant IRP 23rd, Atul Sharma, Commandant IRP 23rd, Raja Zuhaib Tanveer, SP North Srinagar, Rasiq Ahmad Mir, Deputy Commandant IRP 3rd and Sajad Ahmad Dar, Deputy Commandant JKAP 13th.

The government officials, whose excess security cover has been taken back, include Dr. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, Srinagar, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Mohammad Haneef Balki, Additional DC Srinagar, Rayaz Ahmad, Director SRLM, Galib Mohi-ud-Din, CEO Tourism Development Authority Shopian/Kulgam, Reyaz Ahmad Wani, ex Director Urban and Local Bodies, Sumaira Khan, J&K AIDS Prevention Control Society, Zaffar Hussain Shawl, Additional DC Awantipora and Sajad Qadir, General Manager DIC Srinagar/Budgam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor