J&K: Complete mandatory factory registration within 20 days, says Labour Commissioner

Jammu, Nov 12 The Labour Commissioner, who is also the Chief Inspector of Factories, has issued notice to all factory owners, managers, and occupiers of factory units to complete the mandatory registration and licensing process with the Labour Department if not already done, an official statement said on Tuesday.

"The notice has been issued in the interest of safety, health, and well-being of workers, as well as in compliance to the provisions of the Factories Act, 1948," the statement said.

Many factories in Jammu and Kashmir while duly registered with the Industries and Commerce Department have not completed their necessary registration with the Labour Department as mandated by law. This non-compliance hinders effective regulation in particular related to workers' safety, well-being and other matters.

The Labour Commissioner has set a firm deadline for factory owners and factory managers to complete the registration and licensing process within 20 days.

Factory owners whose registrations or licenses have expired have been asked to renew within 7 days to avoid any legal repercussions.

To facilitate the process, an online registration and renewal system has been introduced.

Factory owners and managers can now complete the required formalities conveniently via the official online portal at www.singlewindow.jk.gov.in.

Failure to comply with the registration or renewal requirements will result in legal action and may attract penalties.

The Labour Department encourages factory owners to take immediate action to prevent any disruption to their operations and to ensure the safety and welfare of their workers.

The offices of Inspector of Factories in both divisions are available to assist and guide factory owners through the registration process.

This initiative is part of the broader commitment to ensure a well-regulated industry environment, promoting worker safety and enhancing compliance with labour laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

zi/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor