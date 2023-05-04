Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 : Reasi district administration on Thursday demolished the house of terror accused Mohammad Auraf Sheikh, which was allegedly raisedon government land, informed the Department of Information and Public Relations on Thursday.

The demolition was conducted in coordination with district police and in the presence of independent witnesses as well as locals in the area. It started at 1 pm and concluded at 6 pm, as per the release.

The accused, Auraf, is a resident of Baransal Gulabgarh under Mahore Tehsil and was a teacher at a government school.

However, he was terminated from service after his involvement in blasts was established by the police. He was found involved in explosions triggered in buses at Katra and Narwal in Jammu.

According to the DIPR, the blast at Kadmal near Katra was executed by Auraf with sticky IEDs. The explosion left 5 persons dead and 28 injured. The twin IED blasts in Narwal area of Jammu left 9 persons injured.

With the arrest of Auraf Sheikh in these cases, J&K Police successfully busted the terror module operating from across the border in Pakistan, read the statement from DIPR.

Earlier, too, government land encroached by Auraf was retrieved by the district administration as part of an anti-encroachment drive carried out by the Revenue department.

