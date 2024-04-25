Jammu and Kashmir: Elderly Tourist from Mumbai Dies of Heart Failure in Gulmarg

Srinagar, April 25: An elderly tourist died of heart failure on Thursday, in Jammu and Kashmir’s ski resort of Gulmarg. Officials said that an elderly tourist from Mumbai identified as 65-year-old Bhavna Subodh Thakar, wife of Subodh Thakar, resident of Sareena Shanti Park East Mumbai died at a hotel in Gulmarg due to heart failure.

“Inquest proceedings have been started and the body has been shifted to police hospital in Srinagar for medico-legal formalities,” officials said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor