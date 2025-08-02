J&K farmers express gratitude as PM Modi releases 20th PM-KISAN instalment

Jammu, Aug 2 Farmers across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday welcomed the release of the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed gratitude to their favourite leader.

The farmers called the instalment a timely relief, especially as they prepare for the ongoing agricultural season.

In Udhampur district, the Agriculture Department organised a dedicated event to mark the occasion, coinciding with the national launch held in Varanasi. A large number of farmers attended the event.

According to the Chief Agriculture Officer, a total of Rs 10.90 crore was credited into the accounts of 54,527 eligible farmers in the district through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

"This scheme has changed our lives. Earlier, we used to struggle to buy seeds and had to borrow money. Now, we don't need to ask anyone. The funds come directly to our bank accounts. I urge the Modi government to continue this scheme forever," said Mahesh Singh, a farmer from Udhampur.

"This scheme gives us the power to stand on our own feet. Earlier, we didn't always have enough money to even buy seeds. PM Modi is doing a great service for the farming community," said Haji Gulam Rasool, another farmer from Udhampur.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The 20th instalment, covering April-July 2025, has brought a wave of relief to millions of farmers nationwide, especially amid monsoon-related challenges and the upcoming cropping season.

In Jammu, too, farmers echoed similar sentiments. Like their counterparts across the country, they received the Rs 2,000 instalment directly into their bank accounts. Local farmers said the financial support was timely and much-needed.

"This instalment is really helpful during this season," said Sanjay, a farmer from the Jammu region.

"Since PM Modi came to power, farmers have received real benefits. These schemes have restored our faith and strengthened our resolve to become self-reliant."

Darshan Lal Sharma, another farmer, added, "We are very happy. The money comes directly to our accounts without any delays or middlemen. It's a transparent and trustworthy system. I thank PM Modi for thinking about us."

Highlighting the scheme's benefit, Tajinder Singh said, "It's a big step for small farmers like us. We now receive direct financial aid from the government. PM-KISAN is a game-changer. It's not just a scheme - it's a support system for millions of us who live off the land."

The digital disbursement model of PM-KISAN ensures transparency and eliminates leakage. With each instalment, the scheme has increasingly become a lifeline for small and marginal farmers across the country.

Meanwhile, in Varanasi, Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for a series of development projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore. These include infrastructure, connectivity, and social welfare initiatives aimed at boosting the region's growth.

In the same event, PM Modi released the 20th instalment of PM-KISAN, transferring Rs 21,000 crore to more than 9.7 crore farmers across India. He also distributed over 7,400 assistive aids to divyangjan and elderly beneficiaries, highlighting the government's inclusive welfare approach.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to the upliftment of farmers.

"A strong India is built on the strength of its farmers. The PM-KISAN scheme is our way of honouring their hard work and ensuring they receive the support they deserve," he said.

