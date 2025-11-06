J&K govt approves CM’s scheme for introduction of heritage courses under skill development dept

Srinagar, Nov 6 In order to preserve traditional crafts, the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) government on Thursday approved Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s scheme to introduce heritage and skill-based livelihoods courses under the skill development department.

The J&K Chief Minister’s Office said on X on Thursday, “J&K Government has approved the 'Chief Minister’s Scheme for Introduction of Heritage Courses' under the Skill Development Department.

“The Scheme will revive 7 traditional Craft Courses across 25 units in Government ITIs/Polytechnics with an intake capacity of 500 students, with stipends for trainees and honorarium for instructors. A step towards preserving heritage and promoting skill-based livelihoods in J&K.”

The scheme is a significant move to preserve traditional crafts and promote skill-based livelihoods in the Union Territory.

In addition to reviving seven traditional craft courses across 25 units in Government ITIs and Polytechnics, with an intake capacity of 500 students, the scheme will generate special interest for families and children of local craftsmen, who have been distancing themselves from these traditional crafts because of lack of opportunities in pursuing family occupations.

Traditional craftsmen, well-versed with the craft, can work as instructors for the trainees with honorariums for them and stipend for the trainees.

The initiative marks an important step towards reviving J&K’s rich heritage while empowering youth with employable, craft-based skills.

Kashmir is known for its proud tradition of handicrafts and the products made by skilled craftsmen have been bought and lauded by craft lovers from all over the world.

These traditional crafts have been struggling to survive during the last few decades because of lack of markets and the pursuit of more lucrative occupations by the children of local craftsmen.

Handmade carpets, shawls, papier-mâché products, embroidered garments and bags, walnut wood furniture etc, are the main crafts for which Kashmir has been famous in the past.

Cheaper machine made products have adversely affected the survival of local crafts since it is only the discerning art and craft connoisseurs, who understand the difference between the two.

