J&K govt extends winter vacation for schools in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 21 The J&K government on Sunday extended the winter vacation for schools in Jammu division due to extreme cold weather conditions.

An order issued by director school education (Jammu) said, “In view of prevailing extreme cold conditions and in continuation to previous orders, all the schools up to 12th class functioning in summer zones of Jammu division shall observe vacations from January 22 to January 27, 2024.”

The order said that students practicing for participation in Republic Day celebrations shall continue to come for the rehearsal.

The order also said that heads of institutions shall ensure that all the arrangements for the Republic Day function are in place, including enthusiastic participation by the students.

