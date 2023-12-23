J&K govt to probe death of 3 civilians under mysterious circumstances at encounter site

Jammu, Dec 23 The J&K government on Saturday announced to conduct an inquiry into the killing of three civilians who died under mysterious circumstances in Poonch district.

The three civilians -- Mohd Showkat, Shabir Ahmad and Safeer Hussain, all from Topa Peer village in the Bafliaz area -- were found dead at the site of Thursday’s encounter between terrorists and the armed forces, in which five soldiers were killed and two others injured.

The terrorists had decamped with the service weapons of the slain soldiers.

The authorities have launched a massive search operation in Poonch and Rajouri districts to trace the assailants, which is being supervised by senior army and police officers.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Saturday suspended mobile internet service in Poonch and Rajouri districts following the mysterious death of three civilians.

Locals have alleged that the three civilians were picked up by the army.

Along with the inquiry, the government also announced compensation to the next of kin of the three deceased persons.

The J&K public relations department said on X, "The death of three civilians has been reported from Bafliaz in Poonch district. The medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in this matter has been initiated by the appropriate authority.

“The government has announced compensation for each of the deceased. Further, the government has also announced compassionate appointments to the next of kin of each deceased."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor