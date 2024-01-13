J&K inks MoUs worth Rs 3,000 crore at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Srinagar, Jan 13 On the sidelines of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday met business leaders and discussed the potential and incentives for doing business in Jammu-Kashmir.

"J&K Government has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3,000 crore in different sectors during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and we hope to see more investment in the future," the Lt Governor said.

"He said the high-quality infrastructure, skilled and trained manpower, strong and diverse economy, ease of living and ease of doing business, digital infrastructure and unique potential in agriculture, tourism, health care and manufacturing makes Jammu Kashmir one of the most attractive investment destinations," an official statement said.

He assured all the necessary support from the UT Administration to the investors.

