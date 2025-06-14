J&K L-G draws the line, says police under him; development prerogative of govt

Srinagar, June 14 Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday drew a clear line to remove confusion over alleged overlapping of powers by saying that only police is under him while the prerogative of development lies with the elected government.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan at Khudwani in Kulgam district, L-G Manoj Sinha said that the progress of agriculture sector is a must as huge population is dependent on this sector.

Responding to a set of demands from the farming community, including inclusion of horticulture under the Crop Insurance Scheme, the L-G stated: “You said, ‘LG Sahab, give us something'. The only thing I can give you are the police personnel. Rest — roads, water, power, agriculture — fall under the government’s domain. I won’t object to any development work initiated by the elected regime”.

The remark came in response to a statement of Minister Sakina Itoo. It was received with applause and appreciation for its candidness. “I have no objection if the elected government acts on your pleas. I stand with you.”

The event marked the conclusion of the Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan, a nationwide initiative aimed at transforming India’s agricultural sector.

The L-G called the mission a “transformative step toward building a resilient, modern, and prosperous agricultural landscape in Jammu and Kashmir".

“Our ultimate goal is to make every farmer in Jammu and Kashmir UT a proud stakeholder in India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. We are committed to build a stronger farm economy, increase rural employment, and enhance farmer incomes," he said.

The L-G reiterated the commitment of Jammu and Kashmir Administration, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to build a stronger farm economy, increasing rural employment opportunities and enhancing farmer’s income.

He called upon the farming community and stakeholders to “walk together towards a future where every field blooms with prosperity, every farmer thrives with dignity, and every village becomes a symbol of development.

“With Sankalp (resolve) comes Shakti (strength), and with Shakti comes Vikas (development)”, he added.

The L-G said that 70 per cent of Jammu and Kashmir's population is dependent on agriculture and allied sectors, making agricultural progress central to the Union Territory’s growth.

He pointed out notable improvements under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), which has brought a revolution in agri and allied sectors including mustard cultivation, trout production, and beekeeping.

“The HADP is the first revolutionary program in agriculture in any state or UT in recent times. It is a comprehensive strategy, designed to make J&K a robust Rs 1 trillion agricultural economy by 2030," he said.

He said mustard farming provides triple benefits: reducing dependence on imported edible oil, generating fodder, and promoting apiculture through early bee arrival.

He said that there were just three districts that were under Fasal Bhima Yojna when he took over as LG but currently all 20 districts have been covered under it. On the issue of crop insurance for horticulture, Sinha stated that it was a long-pending demand of the people.

“The decision lies with the government, but I urge the concerned minister to pursue it. There will be no opposition from Raj Bhawan.

”I am happy to share that in December 2022, the cold storage capacity in Jammu and Kashmir was 1.40 lakh metric tonnes.

“Fish production has increased by 33 per cent, significantly boosting trout production. In 2020, the milk processing capacity was 35,000 litres, which has now increased six times. To enhance agricultural trade, 17 mandis have been connected. In a short span, farmers in J&K have achieved trade worth Rs 1,050 crore through this initiative,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor further said that under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, 13 lakh farmer families in J&K are directly receiving Rs 3,674 crore in their bank accounts.

He highlighted several targeted initiatives taken by the administration for the upliftment of the forest-dwelling tribal communities and those engaged in agriculture and allied sectors.

He said the J&K also has a special focus on the development of tribal farming communities, Gujjars, Bakarwals, Paharis, and other STs, who are the custodians of our forests, mountains and traditional wisdom.

“The active participation from every district in Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan reflects our collective commitment to a self-reliant J&K. Let us continue this spirit of progress and partnership to ensure sustainable growth and improved livelihoods for our farming communities," he said.

The Lt Governor lauded the youth of Jammu and Kashmir for actively engaging in agriculture and allied sectors.

“Young people are becoming agricultural entrepreneurs and leveraging the benefits of Government of India schemes. They are proving that farming is not only about subsistence but also about innovation and enterprise," he said.

The Lt Governor also launched various initiatives and publications of SKUAST Kashmir and handed over sanctioned letters to farmers from tribal communities under different schemes.

He also congratulated the Mountain Research Centre for Field Crops for the development of 20 rice varieties keeping in mind the agro-ecology of Kashmir.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of citizens who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.

