J&K L-G gives job appointment letters to 41 kin of terror village victims

Jammu, Dec 11 J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, said on Thursday that for long the victims of terrorism were left to struggle in silence as he handed over 41 job appointment letters to next of kin of terror victims.

Appointment letters were also handed over to 22 beneficiaries in Age relaxation cases and 19 wards of J&K Police martyrs under Compassionate Appointment Rules SRO-43 and Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme (RAS).

Earlier, on July 28, 2025, the Lieutenant Governor had handed over the appointment letters to 94 Next of Kin (NoKs) of terror victims from the Jammu division.

The move brings relief to 135 terror victim families from the Jammu Division who were denied justice for decades. The families of terror victims spoke out fearlessly, recounted decades of terror and hardship and exposed the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists and their local sympathisers.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor paid homage to the civilian martyrs and shared the grief of the terror victim families.

“Terror victim families were left to struggle in silence for decades. Justice was denied to these families. The deep scars were never healed. Such families are now being recognised, respected and rehabilitated. Jobs to real victims of terror and true martyrs reflect the commitment that the nation stands with them with concrete action,” the L-G said.

He reiterated that it is his commitment to restore the dignity and economic security to those families who paid the highest price.

After a 20-year wait for relief, the suffering of Naseeb Singh and his family is finally over.

"We have not bought peace, but established peace. The days of misgovernance are over. Now, terrorists, separatists and their patrons are not given government jobs, but they are being identified and given the harshest punishment for their deeds,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He stated that certain elements from the dying terror ecosystem are attempting to spread misinformation or negative narratives against the country.

He warned that stringent action would be taken against such elements according to the country's established legal framework.

“Those who are fanning separatism and threatening national unity will face the action as per the law,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also appealed to all sections of society to contribute to the Mahayagya of development in J&K with selfless action.

Members of the Legislative Assembly and members of various social organisations were also present during the occasion.

