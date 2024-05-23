J&K: LeT associate, 3 drug smugglers booked under PSA

Srinagar, May 23 An Over Ground Worker (OGW) of terror group LeT and three drug smugglers were booked on Thursday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in J&K’s Sopore area.

“The LeT OGW has been identified as Ahsan-ul-Haq, a resident of Nowpora Kalan Sopore. He was booked under PSA after obtaining orders from the competent authority. Haq has been taken into custody and lodged in Central Jail Kot-Bhalwal Jammu,” police said.

Police added that three drug smugglers have also been booked under the Narco Act in Sopore. They have been identified as Barkat Ahmad Dar, Musaib Bashir Lone from Sopore and Umar Bashir Zargar of Rafiabad.

“They have been booked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and lodged in the same central jail as Haq,” police said.

--IANS

sq/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor